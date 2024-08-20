There Are No Russian Warships In Black And Azov Seas
8/20/2024 2:16:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas as of 06:00 on 20 August.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine.
Russia has two ships in the Mediterranean Sea, but no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that Russia does not have the same capabilities to mine the Black Sea as before.
