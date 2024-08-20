There Are No Russian Warships In Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas as of 06:00 on 20 August.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Naval Forces of the of Ukraine.

Russia has two ships in the Mediterranean Sea, but no Kalibr missile carriers.

Navy: Enemy does not have ability to minenow

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that Russia does not have the same capabilities to mine the Black Sea as before.