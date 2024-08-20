Santos Pleads Guilty Faces At Least Two Years In Prison

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former US Representative George Santos pleaded guilty to criminal charges yesterday, cementing the downfall of a novice politician who was expelled from last year after a brief, scandal-plagued tenure.

Santos, a Republican, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a minimum two-year prison sentence. He entered his guilty plea at a hearing before US District Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip, New York, on Long Island.

After pleading guilty, Santos, 36, apologised to his constituents.

“I deeply regret my conduct and the harm it has caused and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Santos said in court, his voice shaking as he read from a prepared statement.

Santos was hit with federal charges in May 2023 for laundering campaign funds to pay for his personal expenses, charging donors' credit cards without their consent, and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed. Santos had initially pleaded not guilty. He had been in plea talks with prosecutors since last December.

His indictment prompted lawmakers to expel him from the House of Representatives in December.“To hell with this place,” he said shortly afterward. Santos spent much of his 11 months in office engulfed in scandal and marginalised by his fellow lawmakers following revelations that he had lied about much of his past. A bipartisan investigation by the House Ethics Committee found he spent campaign money on Botox, luxury brands such as Hermes, and OnlyFans, an online platform known for sexual content.

Santos' seat, which represents a small slice of New York City and some of its eastern suburbs, was filled in a special election in February by Democrat Tom Suozzi.