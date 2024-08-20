PHCC Advises Caution For Patients With Asthma, Chest Allergies

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A family Specialist at Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) has stressed the importance of chronic patients, particularly those with asthma and allergies, paying close attention to their health during the summer. This season is marked by extreme heat and humidity, which can exacerbate these conditions.

Asthma and allergies are among the most common and widespread diseases worldwide, including in Arab countries. A recent study in Qatar reveals that asthma affects about 9% of adults and nearly 20% of children aged 6-14, approximately the same as the global prevalence rate.

According to Dr Ahmad Yousif Khater, family physician at Umm Salal Health Centre, PHCC said that the impact of summer's high temperatures on these patients-who are considered among the most vulnerable-can lead to severe complications. The heat causes dryness in the throat, airways, and mucous membranes, increasing inflammation, irritation, and breathing difficulties, ultimately heightening the risk of asthma attacks.

Dr Khater explained that asthma and chest allergies are known as chronic inflammatory conditions that are not infectious and do not spread from person to person. They affect the airways and passages in the lungs, causing narrowing of the airways, which leads to severe bouts of shortness of breath, wheezing, and a whistling sound from the chest during breathing. Patients also experience coughing episodes, particularly at night and early in the morning.

Other allergic conditions, whether occurring alongside asthma or on their own, can also manifest as nasal allergies, skin rashes, chronic itching, eye allergies with redness, and certain food allergies such as reactions to dairy products, fish, and peanut butter.

These conditions are often triggered by an imbalance in the immune system, which overreacts to common irritants like dust, smoke, fragrances, and sometimes even pets and birds in the home. This abnormal response leads to the production of antibodies and the release of histamines and other substances, which in turn cause the symptoms associated with asthma and allergic reactions.

It is crucial to provide patients with essential advice and instructions to minimise asthma attacks and manage their symptoms as effectively as possible. For managing asthma and chest allergies, Dr Khater advises such patients to stay indoors during extreme heat. It's advisable for asthma and allergy patients to remain indoors during the hottest and most humid parts of the day, typically between 10 am and 4pm, while avoiding exposure to dust and smoke.

They should maintain a cool, clean environment at home free from dust and smoke. Asthma patients should consider using high-efficiency particulate air filters to purify the air at home, capturing dust and mold spores, and maintaining indoor humidity levels between 30% and 50% and regularly.

