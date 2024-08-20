Kashmir Valley To Himachal Pradesh: 7 Earthquake Prone Areas In India
Date
8/20/2024 12:00:37 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India, due to its location on the Indian Plate and its collision with the Eurasian Plate, is prone to earthquakes. Kashmir's recent tremors highlight the vulnerability of seismologically unstable zones across the country, posing significant risks to lives and infrastructure. Here are 7 Earthquake prone areas in the country
Here are 7 seismologically unstable zones in the country. Check out the full list
The Kashmir Valley lies in a highly seismically active zone due to the ongoing tectonic collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates
The North-East region, including Assam and Manipur, is one of the most earthquake-prone areas in India. This zone lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian plates
The continued tectonic activity in this region, due to the collision of the Indian Plate with the Eurasian Plate, poses a significant threat to its mountainous terrain
The Bihar-Nepal border area is seismologically active due to the proximity of the Main Himalayan Thrust fault line. This zone has experienced several major earthquakes in the past
The Kutch region is an earthquake-prone area due to presence of multiple fault lines, including Kutch Mainland Fault. The 2001 Bhuj earthquake highlighted vulnerability
The region's fault lines and the stress from tectonic movements contribute to its earthquake risk, particularly in regions like Latur and Koyna
The Delhi-NCR region is located in Zone IV, indicating high seismic risk, proximity to active faults, presence of densely populated urban areas makes this region vulnerable
MENAFN20082024007385015968ID1108578268
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.