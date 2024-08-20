Kashmir Valley to Himachal Pradesh: 7 Earthquake prone areas in India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India, due to its location on the Indian Plate and its collision with the Eurasian Plate, is prone to earthquakes. Kashmir's recent tremors highlight the vulnerability of seismologically unstable zones across the country, posing significant risks to lives and infrastructure. Here are 7 Earthquake prone areas in the country

Here are 7 seismologically unstable zones in the country. Check out the full list

The Kashmir Valley lies in a highly seismically active zone due to the ongoing tectonic collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates

The North-East region, including Assam and Manipur, is one of the most earthquake-prone areas in India. This zone lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian plates

The continued tectonic activity in this region, due to the collision of the Indian Plate with the Eurasian Plate, poses a significant threat to its mountainous terrain

The Bihar-Nepal border area is seismologically active due to the proximity of the Main Himalayan Thrust fault line. This zone has experienced several major earthquakes in the past

The Kutch region is an earthquake-prone area due to presence of multiple fault lines, including Kutch Mainland Fault. The 2001 Bhuj earthquake highlighted vulnerability

The region's fault lines and the stress from tectonic movements contribute to its earthquake risk, particularly in regions like Latur and Koyna

The Delhi-NCR region is located in Zone IV, indicating high seismic risk, proximity to active faults, presence of densely populated urban areas makes this region vulnerable