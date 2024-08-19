(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global exchange and leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 20, 2024.



OKX Racer Telegram Game Introduces New Features for a More Rewarding Player Experience

OKX today announced the addition of two new features to its OKX Racer Telegram mini-app game:





Racer Grade: This feature categorizes racers, determining the types of rewards they are eligible for. Higher grades will entitle users to unlock more rewards during campaigns, encouraging players to improve their performance and engagement within the game. Racer License: This will establish the eligibility criteria for rewards. Only racers with a valid Racer License will be able to participate in campaigns and claim rewards. This ensures a fair and competitive environment, motivating racers to obtain and maintain their licenses.

OKX Racer is a free-to-play, innovative game within the Telegram app that allows players to guess short-term price movements of Bitcoin, choosing whether the price will rise ("moon") or fall ("doom") every five seconds. This interactive experience not only entertains but also educates players about Bitcoin price movements.

OKX is the first major centralized exchange to release a Telegram mini-app game. The game leverages the growing popularity of Telegram's mini-apps and aligns with the growing interest in casual, cryptocurrency-related gaming. OKX remains committed to launching accessible and engaging offerings that foster community participation and education.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

...

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn , making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.