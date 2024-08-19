PIL Before HC Seeks Doordarshan Channel In Dogri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh recently issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking the launch of 24 hours Dogri language Doordarshan (DD) television channel

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice

Tashi Rabstan

and Justice

Puneet Gupta

also appointed advocate Aseem Sawhney as an Amicus Curiae to assist it in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sawhney in turn suggested that the could examine whether a DD that is telecast in the Ladakhi language can also be started.

The Court took the suggestion on record and directed Advocate General DC Raina to seek instructions on this aspect as well.

The petition filed by one Jayesh Kumar calls for the launch of a DD Channel that is telecast in the Dogri language, namely a Duggar TV channel, on the same lines as other DD channels that broadcast content in regional languages, such as DD Kashir, DD Punjabi, DD Odia, DD Bangal, etc.

Read Also 'Sexual Assault' On Minor: J&K HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused JKCA Case: HC Gives Dr Farooq Big Relief

To implement this, Kumar has urged the Court to direct the Union of India, Director of Doordarshan and the chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of India to establish a new regional subsidiary DD channel studio in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Kumar submitted that there is a great need for a Duggar (referring to areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to which Dogra people are native to) TV channel, not just for an hour or two in the evening hours, but on a sustained 24×7 basis as is the case with DD Kashir and other DD Channels.

The matter was taken up on August 12 when the Court issued notice and also allowed the impleadment of Prasar Bharti in the case.

Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) Vishal Sharma represented the Central government authorities and also waived notice for the Prasar Bharti.

Advocate General DC Raina and Additional Advocate General (AAG) represented the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.(Inputs from Bar and Bench)