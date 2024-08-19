Natchez Convention Center Embarks On Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An entrance to the Natchez Center as seen from Main Street in Downtown Natchez.

A view of the plan for the Exhibit Hall renovations from Feltus-Hawkins Design and Waycaster & Associates Architect.

A view of the plan for the lobby renovations from Feltus-Hawkins Design and Waycaster & Associates Architec

The many design inspirations for the renovation from Feltus-Hawkins Design and Waycaster & Associates Architect.

The "River Room" was newly designated on August 2, 2024 with a plague at the historic train depot on Broadway Street in Downtown Natchez. From Left to Right: Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff, Mayor Dan M. Gibson, Nancy and Warren Reuther, Natchez Alderwoman Ward 1 Va

NATCHEZ, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Natchez Convention Center , a hub for conventions and conferences in the heart of historic downtown Natchez, Mississippi, has announced the commencement of a multi-million dollar renovation project. The renovation, set to revitalize and modernize the facility, is the largest undertaking in the center's history.The first phase of the renovation, currently underway, focuses on the 18,000 square foot exhibit hall, the centerpiece of the 32,000 square foot facility. This phase includes a comprehensive top-to-bottom transformation, featuring fresh paint, new carpet, exquisite trim work, and wall coverings to enhance the convention experience. The goal is to create an elegant and contemporary space that will elevate the convention center's appeal and functionality."We are thrilled to embark on this exciting renovation project that will position the Natchez Convention Center as the most celebrated facility of its kind in Mississippi. Thousands of people have crowded the Convention Center over the years. From firefighters to soldiers, kindergarten teachers to leaders of our state's community colleges, we've seen them all. And one of the best parts of my job as mayor has been the opportunity to welcome them all to Natchez!" exclaimed Dan M. Gibson, Mayor of Natchez. "This renovation represents a significant investment in our local economy and will further solidify Natchez's reputation as a premier destination for conventions and conferences."Following the completion of the exhibit hall, set for Fall 2024, the second phase of the renovation will commence, encompassing the long hall and entry foyers off Main Street, as well as a complete restoration of the lower-level convention center bathrooms. The design plans draw inspiration from the grand conference spaces of other historical landmarks, such as the Homestead in West Virginia and the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama, beautiful architectural details, including arched case openings, elegantly-trimmed doors, wood-grained flooring, and exquisite light fixtures will enhance the interiors of the facility, while reflecting the unique ambiance and character of its surroundings.The renovation is led by local architect Johnny Waycaster, who designed the original facility over twenty years ago and is now spearheading the renovation efforts. Marjorie Feltus Hawkins of Feltus-Hawkins Design has been instrumental in developing the design plans, ensuring that the renovation reflects the one-of-a-kind, true Natchez ambiance."I am confident that the outcome of this renovation will be transformational for convention traffic to Natchez," added Gibson.The mayor also attributes the hard work of James Johnston, the city's Director of Community Development, and the support of the Board of Aldermen, who has dedicated much time and effort to the project, without any increase of taxes. The Convention Center's management team, led by Mr. Warren Reuther, has been instrumental in overseeing that there are minimal disruption to the center's operations.With the Natchez Grand Hotel, as well as ongoing renovations to the Natchez Civic Center, Natchez City Auditorium, and the soon-to-be-opened "River Room" at the Historic Natchez Depot on Broadway Street, the City of Natchez is poised to emerge as a premier convention destination for years to come.ABOUT THE NATCHEZ CONVENTION CENTER.Located in the heart of the historic downtown district, the Natchez Convention Center first opened its doors in 2002. It serves as home-base for events, boasts 32,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting/exhibit space, and is supported by the adjacent Community Center and 119-room host hotel, Natchez Grand Hotel. The Convention Center and its sister complexes are steps from exceptional accommodations, fine dining, historic attractions and some of the best antique shops in the South.ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZ:Founded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi, and is dedicated to enhancing residents' quality of life while preserving its rich cultural heritage. The official city website is .

Ronda Doran, Assistant to the Mayor

City of Natchez

+1 601-445-7555

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube