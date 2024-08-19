Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Toy Steering Wheel For Children To Play When Riding In Vehicles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Robert H. of Innisfil, ON is the creator of the Backseat Toy Steering Wheel, a novelty item featuring a non-functioning rear seat steering wheel that can be played with by a child or others riding in a vehicle. Signal lights and a paired headset can add to entertainment, keeping people busy and having fun while traveling. The device is comprised of plywood, a plastic ring, a bushing, and a drawstring. The steering wheel itself can have concave or convex designs. The device will also have signal lights, as well as a headset to allow the user to communicate with other backseat drivers. The toy can be hung from the back of a driver or passenger side seat and used as a fun, entertaining toy while riding in the car.When the seat in the car is tipped back and hangs, the string part will fall forward depending on the weight of the backboard and wheel. The string could be put in front of the backboard or the backboard could be made thicker. The steering wheel offers a way to keep children entertained in the vehicle, allowing them to pretend like they are driving the vehicle.Markets for children's toys are expansive and diverse, consisting of numerous vibrant and entertaining toys that cater to the needs of families looking to keep children entertained during travel. Toys for vehicle use are designed to be soft, lightweight, and free from small parts that could pose choking hazards. Many are also designed to be securely attached to car seats or seat belts to prevent them from becoming projectiles during sudden stops. To keep children entertained on long trips, many toys are interactive and engaging. This includes activity books, magnetic drawing boards, and electronic gadgets that can hold a child's attention for extended periods.The Backseat Toy Steering Wheel fits perfectly within this toy market niche, offering a versatile, innovative, and most importantly, safe, toy for children to play with. The toy engages with a child's imagination and provides them with a device that facilitates driving the vehicle alongside their parent or guardian.Robert filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Backseat Toy Steering Wheel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Backseat Toy Steering Wheel can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

