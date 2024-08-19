G . U . M: A Journey Of Awakening A Debut Solo Show By Kim Mac

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Farsight is thrilled to announce the debut solo of rising star Kim Mac, titled "G . U . M: A Journey of Awakening." This groundbreaking show will open on October 23, 2024, and run through October 31, 2024, at the gallery's renowned location at 4 Flitcroft Street, Soho, London.About the Exhibition:"G . U . M: A Journey of Awakening" marks a significant milestone in Kim Mac's artistic career. This new body of work delves deep into the collective consciousness, shaped profoundly by Mac's personal experiences with addiction and subsequent spiritual awakening. Her paintings offer a powerful exploration of archetypes, the divine feminine, shadow aspects, and light. Through her esoteric and evocative artwork, Mac provides a unique glimpse into the ultimate mind of consciousness from her bold perspective.“My goal is to bring my work as close to the truth as possible,” says Mac.“I pray for the paintings and they appear. My hope is that they help others see beyond the veil of our perceived reality and open us up to the truth of our power and unity.”Artistic Journey:Kim Mac, a 26-year-old Scottish/Brazilian visual artist, has crafted this collection primarily in Brazil, reflecting her dual heritage. Over nine months, Mac immersed herself in the Brazilian landscape and culture, which significantly influenced the creation of these powerful pieces. The show signals the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable career for the artist.Prior to this exhibition, Mac was known for her commissioned works, including a notable large-scale graphic piece created for film producer Thomas Langmann's private collection in Paris at the end of 2023.Event Details:.Opening Night (Private View): October 23, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.Exhibition Dates: October 23, 2024, to October 31, 2024.Location: Farsight Gallery, 4 Flitcroft Street, Soho, LondonThe opening night will feature a special performance by musician Caleb Kunle, who recently graced the Glastonbury Festival stage, followed by an energetic set by rock star DJ Krystal Roxx.Artist Bio:Kim Mac is a Scottish/Brazilian visual artist based in London. Her artistic journey began in her early teens, driven by a deep yearning to express the nuances of the human experience. Mac's work articulates the intricate tapestry of life's tragedies and triumphs through vivid lines, colors, symbols, figures, and poetic elements. Her creations are inspired by themes of femininity, the ineffability of existence, cosmic beauty, and her own personal evolution. Through her art, Mac explores both the darkest depths of the collective psyche and the realms of awakened divine consciousness.Join us for this extraordinary journey into the depths of consciousness and witness the powerful artistic vision of Kim Mac.

