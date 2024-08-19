Komatsu And ABB Collaborate Through Open Electrification Platform Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Komatsu and ABB collaborate through open electrification platform

Komatsu and ABB have signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to jointly develop and bring to integrated solutions that will help move net zero emissions for heavy industrial machinery a step closer to reality.

The two global leaders will leverage expertise and equipment in a bid to create world-class interoperability, ranging from generation to fully electrified equipment, for customers. through an open platform.

Multinational company Komatsu is known as one of the world's largest providers of construction and mining machinery and will now link up with global leader ABB for its expertise and technologies for automation and electrification.

Both companies bid to accelerate decarbonization in mining alongside customers, partners and suppliers, enabling continued productivity, energy efficiency and value across the industry.

The global mining industry remains responsible for up to seven percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to strategy and management consultancy McKinsey, with a large volume attributed to diesel-driven vehicle movements in open-pit and underground mines.

It's widely recognized that decarbonization of mobile mining equipment is needed to help mine operators achieve their greenhouse gas reduction targets.

ABB and Komatsu's collaboration is geared towards reducing diesel consumption and ultimately eliminating it through the electrification of mine operations.

ABB and Komatsu are developing innovative solutions such as fully electrified mining machinery and advanced energy management systems. Innovation is the primary catalyst for ABB and Komatsu to help the industry reach carbon reduction goals.

Each company will nominate specialists from their teams for a working group to develop recommendations and strategies on what the road to net zero emission systems for grid to wheel could require.

Dan Funcannon, vice president of surface haulage for Komatsu, says:“We're pleased to embark on this collaboration with ABB and are excited to leverage one another's industry leading products and technological expertise to help move mining operations toward net zero emissions, empowering a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together.”

Joachim Braun, division president, ABB Process Industries, says:“By working together, we will tackle electrification and make a revolutionary difference to the way mining companies operate their sites in the near future.

“We recognize the strategic importance of this agreement and believe there will be mutual business benefits and potential technology solutions for the mining market.

“Collaboration across the industry has already been proven to enable real and faster progress and we look forward to driving what happens next.”

For a firsthand look of this collaboration, ABB's Robot Automated Connection Device (ACD) will be featured on the Komatsu MINExpo 2024 booth from September 24th to 26th.

The Robot ACD is planned to be a fully automated interoperable connection device working in tandem with the ABB eMine FastCharge solution for future battery electric trucks.

ABB draws on 130 years of experience in the mining industry and is a pioneer in the integration of electrification, automation and digitalization in mining.