Ministry Of Labour Marks World Humanitarian Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Labour marked World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on August 19, to emphasize the importance of humanitarian work and ensure a work environment that respects human rights across social, environmental, and economic aspects.

Assistant Director of the Occupational Safety and Department at the Ministry of Labour Saad Rashid Al Nabit highlighted the State of Qatar's leading role in providing humanitarian aid globally to countries in need due to disasters, crises, and conflicts, stemming from its principles of cooperation, partnership, integrity, and neutrality, in addition to supporting and enhancing partnerships with local and international actors.

In his speech during the ceremony held under the slogan Act for Humanity, Al Nabit emphasized that the Ministry of Labour, specifically the Occupational Safety and Health Department, prioritizes the safety and well-being of humanitarian workers, who experience numerous threats while carrying out their work, acknowledging and thanking all humanitarian and charitable workers at local, regional, and international levels.

The ceremony was attended by Director of the International Labour Organization Qatar Office Max Tunon and Marco Polo from the Building and Wood Workers' International Union, along with several officials from relevant institutions in Qatar.

At the end of the event, several leading figures in the humanitarian sector were honored for their ongoing dedication.