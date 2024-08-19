Empowering The Future: AAF And BICS Unite To Elevate Youth From Disadvantaged Backgrounds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an inspiring collaboration, the Alphas and Alpharines Foundation (AAF) and Bashumi Instruments and Control Services (BICS) have partnered to create transformative opportunities for youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. This alliance marks a significant step in expanding educational outreach and community development initiatives.Founded in 2018 by Mmahiine Mosana, Ramathlakeng Mpolaeng, and Mamokoadi Rampheri, AAF has made a lasting impact through career awareness campaigns, academic tutoring, and motivational workshops. The foundation, which has grown to include 25 staff members and 7 certified volunteers, focuses on inspiring students to pursue their dreams by connecting them with real-world success stories from Black-owned companies and successful SMEs.BICS, established in 2003 and recognized for its excellence in supplying laboratory equipment across various industries, brings technical expertise and resources to this partnership. Their support enhances AAF's educational initiatives, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). BICS's commitment to providing high-quality lab-grade chemicals, consumables, and equipment is integral to AAF's mission to create hands-on learning experiences for students.“This partnership is key to realizing our mission. It's about giving back to the communities we grew up in and creating opportunities for village kids like me to achieve their wildest dreams,” said Mmahiine Mosana, Founding Director of AAF.Lomo Senoamadi, CEO of BICS, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,“By extending our outreach and introducing learners to the various educational platforms created by AAF, we can make a tangible difference in their lives.”Looking ahead, the partnership between AAF and BICS is set to expand, with plans to scale up career awareness campaigns, introduce specialized STEM skills training, and broaden community engagement. Both organizations are committed to creating lasting impacts on education and community development, inspiring the next generation of leaders and innovators.The success of AAF's initiatives is also made possible by the unwavering support and commitment of our dedicated service providers. Special thanks to:- Crafted Bakes Bakery by Mrs. Mandy Tlhaka- Cameron Catering by Mr. Camera Molepo- Blue Birds Entertainment by Mr. Patburger LetebeleThese partners have generously committed to donating their services annually to AAF events. Their contributions have been invaluable, and we deeply appreciate their partnership and dedication.We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has generously donated their time, materials, services, or love to the Alphas and Alpharines Foundation. Your support is the heart of our mission and fuels our progress.For more information or to get involved, please contact ... or ..., or visit our website at . Your generosity is vital to our mission.

