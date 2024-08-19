A New Furniture Row And Denver Mattress Is Coming To Littleton, Colorado!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. Littleton, CO.

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. are excited to announce the grand opening of their newest location in Littleton, Colorado. Situated at 5779 S. Alkire Street, near C-470 and Bowles, this state-of-the-art store will offer an innovative shopping experience and a wide range of products to furnish every room in your home.

To celebrate the new location, Furniture Row is hosting its Grand Opening Weekend Event from August 30th to September 2nd, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special giveaway contest! The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, August 30th at 10:00AM with remarks from Furniture Row's leadership, followed by cake and refreshments. The Grand Opening Weekend Event will run through Monday, September 2nd, during which time customers can purchase food from local-area food trucks, enjoy doorbuster discounts on select products, and enter for their chance to win 1 of 3 exciting prizes. Customers could win: 1 new Purple mattress, 1 new TEMPUR-Pedic mattress, or 1 of 10 $2,500 Furniture Row gift certificates.



"We're thrilled to welcome the people of Littleton to the grand opening of their new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store," said Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row. "This new store will provide the community with an unparalleled shopping experience where they can find products for every room of the home, and what better way to celebrate than with doorbuster deals and a chance to win some great prizes? It's our way of thanking customers for their support and introducing them to the quality and value that Furniture Row is known for."



Joe Sparks, the General Manager of Denver Mattress, said, "We are delighted to announce the grand opening of our new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store in Littleton. Given our roots in Denver, this expansion feels like a homecoming, and we can't wait to offer the Littleton community better access to high-quality, factory-direct mattresses. We look forward to welcoming our neighbors and showing them why Denver Mattress is the easiest way to get the right mattress."

About Furniture Row

Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing its customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and it is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high-quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit

Contact

John Knippenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Furniture Row LLC