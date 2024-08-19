The Abcs Of Back-To-School Injury Prevention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Orthopaedic surgeons offer tips to keep bones and joints healthy this school year

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first bell of the school year rings, a new wave of excitement and independence washes over students. With this freedom comes increased risks. Distractions like smartphones, headphones and crowded walkways can pose safety hazards. The bone and joint experts at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) remind us that accidents can be prevented if parents, teachers and students are on the lookout for potential risks.

ALWAYS BE AWARE AND ALERT

With the increased foot traffic of young pedestrians, it's essential for students to be mindful of their surroundings when walking to and from school. By obeying traffic signals, using designated crosswalks and making eye contact with drivers before crossing, students can significantly reduce their risk of pedestrian accidents.

"Elementary school children are very active and impulsive," said L. Reid Nichols, MD, FAAOS, FAOA, pediatric orthopaedic surgeon and AAOS spokesperson. "Although they are learning and growing, school-age children still need guidance when playing and walking near traffic. Simple reminders, such as 'look left, right, then left again before crossing the street,' can help reinforce children's pedestrian safety habits and avoid traumatic injuries."

BACKPACK SAFETY

Heavy backpacks can be a source of back, neck and shoulder-related pain in adolescents and adults. In fact, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were an estimated annual average of

1,200 backpack-related injuries to children under 19 years old treated in emergency rooms from 2019-2021. While U.S.-based organizations vary on how much weight one should carry, on average it is suggested a healthy child with an appropriate body mass index should not carry more than 10% to 20% of their body weight in a backpack.

"Improperly wearing and overloading a backpack can result in back, neck and shoulder pain," added Dr. Nichols. "To limit injuries or back pain, encourage your children to limit the load and utilize both padded straps for proper posture and weight distribution."

Decrease your chances of backpack-related injuries this school year with these simple tips:



Always use both shoulder straps when carrying a backpack. The correct use of both wide, well-padded shoulder straps will help distribute the weight of the backpack more evenly across the user's back.

Tighten the straps to keep the load closer to the back. The bottom of the backpack should sit at the waist.

Organize the items: pack heavier things low and towards the center.

Pack light, removing items if the backpack is too heavy. Carry only those items that are required for the day, and if possible, leave unnecessary books at home or school. When picking up a backpack, lift properly by bending at the knees.

CATCH A BREAK FROM YOUR PHONE WHEN WALKING

As students across the country arrive on campus for the start of a new school year, they may regard their smartphones as their most indispensable personal items. For some, though, the devices may also be dangerous distractions. Whether listening to music, texting, talking or otherwise absorbed in their phones they are making themselves more vulnerable by tuning out their surroundings.

Consider these tips to avoid the dangers of distracted walking:



Never walk while texting or talking on your phone.

If texting, step out of the way of others and stop on the sidewalk.

Never cross the street while using an electronic device

Be aware of your surroundings. Look up, not down, especially around curbs, stairs and intersections. Always walk on the sidewalk if one is available. If you must walk on the street, face oncoming traffic.

