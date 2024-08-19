Talkingparents Hosts Family Law Webinar To Help Co-Parents Prepare For Court

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Walton Beach, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading co-parenting service, TalkingParents , is hosting a family law Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar in September.“Prepping for Court with TalkingParents” will be a live interview-style presentation and Q&A session describing how the co-parenting service can be utilized in preparation for court. The webinar will cover information to document in a custody-related court case, example stipulations co-parents can request, the best ways to work with a family law attorney and the courts to support your case, and how TalkingParents serves as a helpful tool throughout the legal process.

“Preparing co-parents for court is crucial in ensuring fairness and clarity in family law proceedings. At TalkingParents, we're excited to host this webinar because we believe that informed co-parents can navigate legal challenges more effectively, ultimately benefiting the children involved.”

-Stephen Nixon, F amily Law Attorney and Founder of TalkingParents

This webinar features Divorce and Child Custody Attorney Carina Reyna, Esq ., the founder and managing partner of Reyna Law, A Professional Corporation. Reyna was named Super Lawyers rising star in 2024 as well as one of Los Angeles' top divorce and family law attorneys for 2020, 2021, and 2022. Her passion for family law has helped countless parents navigate through the difficult process of divorce and custody matters.

Co-Parenting & Coffee presents“Prepping for Court with TalkingParents” Tuesday, September 17, 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST. Register Now or Contact TalkingParents to learn more.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most-raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

