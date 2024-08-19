Lake View Township Residential Values Soaring 20%, Commercial Values Climb 46%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Residential Increase by Value Range

2024 Commercial Increase by Value Range

O'Connor found that residential values in Lake View Township surged by 20%, while commercial values jumped by 46%.

Residential property in Lake View Township had a 20% increase showing the rise from $37 billion in 2023 to $44.6 billion to 2024. The highest and lowest-value houses get the biggest assessment increases. Residential property owners of homes of more than $1.5 million saw a high increase of 28%. Homes of $250K price point saw an increase of 22% between 2023 and 2024.Commercial Values Gain Even More PronouncedIn contrast to homes, commercial property increases almost doubled in valued accounts in Lake View Township. By 2024, commercial values rose 46%. Commercial property worth over $1.5 million in 2024 in Lake View Township of Cook County, Illinois was on average assessed at 51%. Owners of commercial properties valued between $750K and $1 million had the third highest increase of 20%. Owners of commercial property valued between $1 million to $1.5 million noticed a significant increase of 26%.What Can Property Owners Do?The figures serve as an illustration of the substantial rise in assessments that has transpired throughout Cook County. Before appealing the assessment value, property owners should verify that they possess all eligible and accurate exemptions. O'Connor is available to offer assistance in the appeals process, which can be difficult for property owners to understand. To substantiate sales and unequal appraisal reduction arguments, our team at O'Connor collaborate closely with our licensed property tax consultants to provide the most compelling evidence. Attorneys who specialize in property tax work with O'Connor to implement every feasible strategy to mitigate our clients' property taxes.

