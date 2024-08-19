Asthma And Chest Allergies: Dr. Ahmad Yousif Khater Advises Caution For Chronic Disease Patients This Summer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Asthma and allergies are among the most common and widespread diseases worldwide, including in Arab countries.

A recent study in Qatar reveals that asthma affects about 9% of adults and nearly 20% of children aged 6-14, which is approximately the same as the global prevalence rate.

Dr. Ahmad Yousif Khater, a Family Specialist at PHCC's Umm Salal Center, stressed the importance of chronic patients, particularly those with asthma and allergies, paying close attention to their health during the summer.



This season is marked by extreme heat and humidity, which can exacerbate these conditions.

The impact of summer's high temperatures on these patients-who are considered among the most vulnerable-can lead to severe complications.

The heat causes dryness in the throat, airways, and mucous membranes, increasing inflammation, irritation, and breathing difficulties, ultimately heightening the risk of asthma attacks.

Understanding asthma and chest allergies:

Dr. Ahmed explained that asthma and chest allergies are known as chronic inflammatory conditions that are not infectious and do not spread from person to person.

They affect the airways and passages in the lungs, causing narrowing of the airways, which leads to severe bouts of shortness of breath, wheezing, and a whistling sound from the chest during breathing.

Patients also experience coughing episodes, particularly at night and early in the morning.

Other allergic conditions, whether occurring alongside asthma or on their own, can also manifest as nasal allergies, skin rashes, chronic itching, eye allergies with redness, and certain food allergies such as reactions to dairy products, fish, and peanut butter.

The immune system imbalance

These conditions are often triggered by an imbalance in the immune system, which overreacts to common irritants like dust, smoke, fragrances, and sometimes even pets and birds in the home.

This abnormal response leads to the production of antibodies (IgE) and the release of histamines and other substances, which in turn cause the symptoms associated with asthma and allergic reactions.

Given these challenges, it is crucial to provide patients with essential advice and instructions to minimize asthma attacks and manage their symptoms as effectively as possible.

General advice for asthma and allergy patients

Dr. Ahmad offered some general tips for managing asthma and chest allergies:

1. Stay Indoors During Extreme Heat: It's advisable for asthma and allergy patients to remain indoors during the hottest and most humid parts of the day, typically between 10 AM and 4 PM, while avoiding exposure to dust and smoke.

2. Maintain a Cool, Clean Environment: Ensure your home is air-conditioned, clean, and free from dust and smoke.

3. Use HEPA Air Filters: Asthma patients should consider using high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to purify the air at home, capturing dust and mold spores, and maintaining indoor humidity levels between 30% and 50%.

4. Clean Bedding Regularly: Regularly clean bedding and carpets to eliminate dust mites, and ensure air conditioner filters are kept clean.

5. Wear Protective Gear Outdoors: When venturing outside, particularly during dust storms, wear masks to protect against dust and pollen, and avoid direct sunlight and extreme heat or humidity.

6. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, 2-3 liters per day, to keep the mucous membranes in the airways moist.

7. Exercise Wisely: Avoid strenuous outdoor exercise, and if necessary, exercise in a cool, air-conditioned space. Always warm up for 15-30 minutes before engaging in light to moderate physical activity, and use a bronchodilator inhaler 30 minutes before exercise to prevent asthma attacks.

8. Watch Your Weight: There is a noted connection between asthma and obesity, so individuals with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) should sleep on their left side to reduce the likelihood of nighttime asthma attacks, as GERD can trigger these episodes.

9. Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle: Unhealthy habits, such as consuming fast food and leading a sedentary lifestyle, have been linked to worsening asthma symptoms. A healthy diet and regular exercise are recommended. Some studies have also suggested a correlation between vitamin D deficiency and increased asthma severity.

10. Quit Smoking: Smoking, in any form, has a direct connection with asthma and allergies. It's always recommended to quit smoking, especially for those suffering from these conditions.

11. Reduce Stress: Manage stress and anxiety, ensuring you get enough sleep and relaxation, as these can increase the frequency and severity of asthma attacks. Learn slow breathing exercises and relaxation techniques.

12. Have an Emergency Plan: Asthma and allergy patients should have an action plan in place, including emergency medications like a bronchodilator inhaler for acute attacks and the regular use of preventive inhalers with low doses of corticosteroids, which are safe as they are absorbed only through the lungs. Regular doctor visits for necessary check-ups and vaccinations, such as the seasonal flu shot, are also crucial.

For other allergy sufferers, taking antihistamine tablets can help prevent itching, nasal congestion, and coughing.

Nasal sprays or saline rinses may also be used to alleviate symptoms.

Allergy testing, done through skin prick tests, can help identify specific triggers and guide treatment.