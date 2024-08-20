No Letup In Israeli Attacks Gaza Massacre Toll Rises To 40,139

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ten Palestinians were martyred, and 15 others were on Monday in Israeli shelling in Gaza City and Khan Younis.

Medical sources reported that 6 Palestinians were martyred, and 16 others sustained varying injuries, after an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft targeted a group of Palestinians near an internet distribution point in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Four Palestinians were martyred, and others were injured, after the Israeli occupation's aircraft bombarded a civilian vehicle in Al-Tuffah neighbourhood.

Since Oct.7, 2023, the aggression by Israeli forces have killed 40,139 Palestinians and injured 92,743 others, with thousands of victims still feared to be buried under the rubble.

Nine Palestinians, including children, were martyred yesterday as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted Al Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

The Israeli occupation forces also targeted a residential tower west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, killing 40 and injuring 134 who arrived at hospitals during the past twenty-four hours.

The Israeli occupation has been committing a textbook genocide on the Gaza Strip, with nonstop air strikes and bombardment from all sides (air, land and sea), injuring and committing bloody massacres against tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, cutting all means to deliver supplies of food, water, medicine, and fuel to them, and causing a humanitarian catastrophe as well as a massive destruction of vital infrastructure and facilities in the Gaza Strip. (QNA)

