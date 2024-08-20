عربي


Deputy Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Deputy Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques


8/20/2024 1:02:17 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Monday a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on demise of HH Princess Moudhi bint Saud Al-Kabeer Al Saud.

Gulf Times

