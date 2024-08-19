From App To Nap In Record Time: Mattress Firm And Doordash Revolutionize Mattress Buying With Fast And Convenient Delivery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry Leaders Form New Partnership Offering Consumers Mattresses and Bedding Accessories Delivered to their Doorsteps

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm , the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, and DoorDash , the local commerce platform, today announced an unprecedented new partnership that is set to redefine mattress shopping for Americans. The collaboration introduces on-demand, 2-hour delivery of mattresses and bedding accessories from 2,300+ Mattress Firm locations across the U.S., prioritizing speed, convenience, and satisfaction for anyone in search of better sleep.

The marriage of Mattress Firm's wide range of leading sleep products with DoorDash's extensive logistics network is the ultimate bedtime story and addresses the growing need for on-demand services while making it easy to access essential sleep products. Beginning today, consumers nationwide can purchase an assortment of mattresses and bedding accessories from Mattress Firm on DoorDash and go from scrolling to snoozing in minutes.

"This partnership catapults us into a new era of customer service," said Mattress Firm's Chief Digital Officer, George Hanson. "We're not just delivering quality mattresses and pillows, but also a shopping experience that meets the on-demand expectations of today's consumers. Our partnership with DoorDash combines our sleep expertise with on-demand delivery to ensure Americans can enjoy better rest sooner than ever before."

The timing of this launch is particularly beneficial for college students preparing for the upcoming academic year. Whether furnishing dorm rooms or off-campus apartments, students and parents can now order mattresses and bedding with on-demand delivery, eliminating concerns about logistics or last-minute purchases. This is available to millions of college students in the U.S., fulfilling a crucial demand during the condensed move-in period for dormitories and apartments.



Mattress Firm and DoorDash joining forces is a dream come true for those who value both quality sleep and speedy service. Key benefits of the partnership include:

On-demand, 2-hour delivery for mattresses and bedding accessories available nationwidethrough DoorDashInclusion in DashPass, DoorDash's membership program offering $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders*Access to Mattress Firm's extensive product range, including top brands and exclusive linesReal-time tracking of mattress deliveries through the DoorDash app

To explore Mattress Firm's offerings on DoorDash, visit DoorDash . Customers can also access these services through the

DoorDash mobile app, available for download on iOS and Android devices.

*DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here .

About Mattress Firm



Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve.



About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH ) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

Media contacts:

Leslie Williams, [email protected]

Christina Boyadjian, [email protected]

SOURCE Mattress Firm