Team Pickleball Officially Launches With Sustainable Gear: Introducing The Replay Pickleball Bag And Backpack

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team Pickleball has officially launched, introducing its first products-the RePlay Pickleball Bag and Backpack . These bags are designed to combine eco-friendly materials with practical functionality for both on and off the pickleball court.
RePlay Pickleball Bag and Backpack: Sustainable Design and Versatile Use
The RePlay Pickleball Bag and Backpack are constructed using 100% recycled ballistic fabric, fully recycled pressed webbing, and an all-recycled liner. Each bag repurposes over 35 recycled bottles into a durable, sleek, and functional design. "The design process focused on achieving balance," said Blake, Co-Founder of Team Pickleball. "While adding additional paddle slots was considered, the decision was made to ensure the bag could be used beyond just pickleball."
Team Pickleball has developed these products with a commitment to sustainability and versatility. The bags are designed to meet the needs of both professional and recreational players, offering a blend of simplicity and durability, along with practical features such as built-in hooks for hanging the bags on a fence.
Eco-Friendly Materials
The RePlay bags are made from 100% recycled 840D ballistic fabric, providing a balance between weight and durability. The exterior features 3D pressed logo webbing, also made from 100% recycled materials, while the interior is lined with 200D recycled fabric. Each bag reclaims approximately 35-39 recycled bottles' worth of materials.
Designed for Players on the Move
The bags include two padded paddle slots, a large mesh pocket for pickleballs, and multiple pockets for storing small items or water bottles. The hidden swivel hooks allow the bags to be hung on a fence, enhancing convenience at the pickleball court. The design also allows for multipurpose use, not limiting it only to the pickleball court. For example, the two paddle slots can also hold a laptop or tablet, giving the bags more flexibility for other outings.
Availability
The RePlay Pickleball Bag and Backpack are available for purchase exclusively on the website, . Early customers will have the opportunity to join the Team Pickleball community and receive updates on upcoming releases.
About Team Pickleball
Blake and Melanie founded Team Pickleball out of their shared love for the sport and a vision to create a brand that promotes the spirit of play, community, and sustainability. "Our goal at Team Pickleball is not only to provide gear but also to enhance the game of pickleball through community," says Blake. "The RePlay Pickleball Bag and Backpack are just the beginning of what we have in store, and we're excited to see players across the country join the Team Pickleball community."
