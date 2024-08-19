Natuzzi Italia Continues Participation In Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) Sale Until 1 September 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, August 19, 2024: Natuzzi Italia, the renowned Italian luxury furniture brand, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) Sale, which continues until 1 September 2024. This year, Natuzzi Italia invites discerning customers to experience unparalleled craftsmanship and sophisticated design at exclusive prices at its flagship showroom on Zayed Road.

Indulge in Luxury: Exclusive DSS Offers on Iconic Pieces

During the DSS Sale, visitors to the Natuzzi Italia showroom will have the unique opportunity to own some of the brand's most exquisite furniture pieces at special discounted rates. The selection includes iconic designs that epitomize the essence of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary style.

Borghese Sofa: Timeless Elegance, Customizable Comfort

The Borghese sofa stands as a testament to timeless elegance, offering a sophisticated design with soft shapes and adjustable headrests on every seat to meet individual comfort needs. Designed by the Natuzzi Design Center, this piece is the epitome of harmony, balancing contemporary aesthetics with functionality. Whether you're relaxing, reading, or chatting with guests, Borghese delivers superb comfort without compromising style.

Oblo Sofa: A Welcoming Embrace, Useful Modularity

The Oblò sofa, designed by the esteemed Maurizio Manzoni, embodies the warm embrace of a welcoming home. Its sleek silhouette is accentuated by a metal structure that not only adds elegance but also provides an airy, streamlined look. Oblò's modular system allows for various configurations, making it a versatile choice for any living space. Each unit can be used as a standalone piece, ensuring that your home remains as adaptable as it is beautiful.

Buddie Sofa: Harmonious and Convivial Spirit, Endlessly Rearranged

Designed by Mauro Lipparini, the Buddie sofa is a contemporary masterpiece that offers a versatile system of modules that can be rearranged to suit any space. The Buddie sofa's design is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, with seat cushions and backrests that slot smoothly into each other. The special BYBORRE covering, created by a Dutch textile innovation studio, adds a light-hearted spirit, combining high-quality wool and recycled materials for an eco-friendly touch.

Diamante Bed: Precious Craftsmanship, Perfect as a Centerpiece

The Diamante bed, named after the Italian word for diamond, is a luxurious addition to any bedroom. Designed by Manzoni & Tapinassi, it features a curvaceous headboard, artisanal topstitching, and premium materials that exude an air of preciousness. The tall lacquered metal legs provide an attractive airiness while making it easier to clean the floor, and the fully padded and upholstered design allows for flexible placement in any room.

Natuzzi Italia's participation in the DSS Sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire some of the finest Italian furniture at exceptional prices. We invite all design enthusiasts and luxury furniture lovers to visit our Sheikh Zayed Road showroom to explore these exclusive offers and experience the elegance and craftsmanship that Natuzzi Italia is renowned for.