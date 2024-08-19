Dubai Shopping Malls Group Celebrates Three Lucky Winner Part Of Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 Campaign

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Three More GAC GS8 SUVs Still Up for Grabs

Dubai, August 2024: Dubai Shopping Malls Group's (DSMG) Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) campaign has been an exciting journey of prizes, celebrations, and dreams coming true. So far, three lucky shoppers have driven away in luxury GAC GS8 SUVs, with the opportunity for three more winners still up for grabs.

The first three winners-Faten Ibrahim from Jordan, Moustapha Djafri from Algeria, and Derrick Mathews from India-each took home a brand-new GAC GS8 SUV after spending a minimum of AED 200 at their favourite participating malls, including Arabian Center, Al Ghurair Centre, and Dubai Festival Plaza.

Speaking of her win, Faten Ibrahim, said:“While shopping at the mall, I noticed the car and was amazed by its beauty. I was later surprised to find out that I won the GAC GS8. It is truly a dream come true and I'm grateful for it.”

For his part, Moustapha Djafri, expressed his joy, saying:“I'm really excited about winning and am really happy. I want to thank DSMG organization for this incredible opportunity and look forward to participating in their upcoming campaigns.”

The good news doesn't stop here! DSMG still has three more GAC GS8 SUVs to give away as part of the DSS 2024 campaign. Shoppers who spend AED 200 or more at participating malls have a chance to join the ranks of the lucky winners. The clock is ticking, but there's still time to make your shopping experience even more rewarding.

The participating malls include Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Bustan Centre, Al Khail Gate, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Century Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, DIFC Gate Avenue, Etihad Mall, Karama Centre, Lulu Silicon Central, Nad Al Hamar, Serena Marketplace.