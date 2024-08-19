World Photography Day: When Was The First Selfie Taken?

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

August 19 is recognized as“World Photography Day” in many countries, celebrating one of humanity's most significant inventions of the 19th century.

Research indicates that photography was invented in France; however, it was not the result of a single individual's discovery but rather the culmination of efforts by many people across various fields and their innovations throughout history. The camera obscura's fundamental principles existed long before photography's invention.

Chinese philosopher Mozi, Aristotle, and the Greek mathematician Euclid in the 5th and 4th centuries BCE described the workings of the pinhole camera.

Despite this, many Greek scholars believed that light emanated from the eyes to objects, making them visible. However, Aristotle and Euclid challenged this theory through their studies on pinhole theory.

They placed a semi-transparent screen at the back of pinhole cameras to allow the reflected image to be viewed through the eye.

In the 6th century CE, the renowned mathematician Anthemius also used the darkroom principle in his experiments.

The oldest recorded photograph in the history of photography is an image captured by the French nobleman Joseph Nicéphore Niépce in 1826. Using a process he named heliography, Niépce took the photograph from the window of his room.

Several years later, another Frenchman, Louis Daguerre, developed a technology in 1837 that produced a positive, direct, and stable image on a silver-coated plate. He named his process daguerreotype, which is recognized as the first practical method of photography.

The invention of the camera opened a new window for people to capture their memories and moments. It allowed individuals to preserve their likenesses without sitting for lengthy portraits by painters.

Over time, photography has evolved through technological advancements, from simple boxes and blurred images to sophisticated computers and high-resolution, clear photographs. While there is vast diversity in approaches, aesthetics, angles, and quality, the language and essence of photography remain consistent. Photography has come a long way in its relatively short history.

The first modern selfie was taken in the early 20th century by Joseph Byron, founder of Byron Photography Company, and Ben Falk. The five individuals in the photograph are photographers from the Byron company, and it was taken on the rooftop of the Marcio Studio on Fifth Avenue in New York. Byron Photography was established in Manhattan in 1892 by Joseph Byron.

Byron is recognized as one of the early pioneers in selfie photography. He had a penchant for self-portraits and frequently took many selfies using various methods. Among his most famous selfies is a photograph showing himself with friends from the 1860s. These images were captured through hand-held cameras and positioning adjustments.

Photography has undergone significant transformations and innovations since the early 1800s. The use of cameras has allowed us to capture historical moments and has changed our perspective on the world around us. The following will showcase 20 historical photographs that are firsts in their own right.

