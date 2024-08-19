Elephant Set On Fire In Bengal: Public Demands Justice, Strong Action Against Offenders (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A disturbing showing a wild female elephant being set on fire in West Bengal's Jhargram district has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across social platforms. The elephant, which was reportedly pregnant, was subjected to horrific cruelty before succumbing to its injuries.

In the viral footage, the elephant is seen writhing in agony as flaming iron nails are hurled at it from a nearby home. The situation escalated in another video where a group of individuals used burning rods to set the elephant on fire. The animal is later shown lying on the road, severely burned and struggling to survive.

The incident has drawn massive attention from both the public and animal rights organizations. State Forest Officer Birbaha Hansda refrained from commenting on the video, but a senior forest official said that the department is investigating the matter. "We have seen the video and are taking note of the incident," the official said.

Social media has been flooded with outrage and demands for justice. Users have condemned the brutal act and called for severe action against those responsible. One user wrote, "A mother elephant was tragically killed in Jhargram, West Bengal, right in front of forest officials by the hullah parties tasked with managing wild elephants. This brutal act demands immediate action. @PetaIndia, do you even care?"

Another user expressed frustration, saying, "As per news, an elephant was killed mercilessly with a burning rod inserted into her body by individuals with the help of Forest Department officers in Jhargram. Please take action against these culprits."

On August 15, the elephant was reportedly killed by a group using a burning rod, which has further fueled public anger. "On August 15th, some inhumane individuals in Jhargram brutally killed a pregnant elephant. @KolkataPolice, @jhargram_police, please take strong action against these monsters," one tweet urged.

Director Tathagata Mukherjee, known for his film Pariah on animal abuse, shared the video on Facebook, highlighting the silence surrounding the tragedy in the forest minister's constituency. Actor Srilekha Mitra also voiced her distress, stating on Facebook, "Are we moving towards destruction? I can't tolerate such violence and aggression towards animals."