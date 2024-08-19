Ireland's counter-terrorism, espionage agency joins investigation into knife attack that injured Irish army chaplain

(MENAFN) Ireland's counter-terrorism and espionage agency has joined the investigation into a knife attack that an Irish chaplain on the outskirts of Galway city. The incident occurred late Thursday night at the entrance to Renmore Barracks, where the suspect, a 16-year-old Irish national, allegedly targeted Father Paul Murphy, a 52-year-old chaplain.



According to reports, the suspect waited at the barracks' entrance and attacked Father Murphy as he arrived in his vehicle. The attacker stabbed the chaplain through the car window. In response, Father Murphy drove through the barracks gate to escape, while guards fired warning shots and used batons to subdue the assailant.



Father Murphy survived the attack and received immediate first aid from military personnel before being transported to a hospital by paramedics. In a social media update, he expressed his gratitude for the support he has received and assured well-wishers that he would recover.



The Defence Forces issued a statement confirming that soldiers on duty responded to the threat with appropriate force to protect personnel and secure the area. The suspect was handed over to police for further investigation.



The Special Detective Unit, which investigates terrorism offenses, has interviewed the suspect and found indications of online radicalization. Authorities are exploring whether the attack had a terrorist motive.

