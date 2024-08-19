(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bundle IDs for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) led on Samsung's platform; while Bundle IDs for Hulu (com.hulu.plus.roku) led on Roku, Pluto TV (b00kdsgipk) led on Amazon Fire TV, and Atmosphere TV (1557287817) led on Apple TV
London, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the July 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.
The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV . The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as derived by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.
The report also includes the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).
Key Findings:
On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 89 distinct CTV apps On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 74 distinct CTV apps On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 97 distinct CTV apps On Samsung Smart TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 79 distinct CTV apps
Top 10 Bundle IDs Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend by Platform as measured by Pixalate, July 2024
Apple TV
| Bundle ID
| App Name
| App Store ID
| App details (in Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal)
| Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
| 1557287817
| Atmosphere TV
| 1557287817
|
| PubMatic
| 383457673
| Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies
| 383457673
|
| Streamvision Media
| 1508186374
| Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
| 1508186374
|
| Adtelligent
| 1025120568
| AMC: Stream TV Shows & Movies
| 1025120568
|
| Adtelligent
| 905401434
| Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
| 905401434
|
| Magnite
| 460494135
| Watch TNT
| 460494135
|
| Adtelligent
| 389781154
| NFL
| 389781154
|
| Adtelligent
| 751712884
| Pluto TV: Watch & Stream Live
| 751712884
|
| FreeWheel
| 317469184
| ESPN: Live Sports & Scores
| 317469184
|
| e-Planning
| 841118013
| BET NOW - Watch Shows
| 841118013
|
| Adtelligent
Roku
| Bundle ID
| App Name
| App Store ID
| App details (in Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal)
| Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
|
| Hulu
| 2285
|
| Magnite
| 74519
| Pluto TV - It's Free TV
| 74519
|
| Magnite
| 196460
| Philo
| 196460
|
| Magnite
| 35058
| Lifetime
| 35058
|
| e-Planning
| 45437
| FilmRise
| 45437
|
| Magnite
| 552828
| ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias
| 552828
|
| Google AdExchange
|
| Bravo
| 86306
|
| Adtelligent
| 46041
| Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream
| 46041
|
| Magnite
|
| NBA
| 73249
|
| Adtelligent
| 75617
| Food Network GO
| 75617
|
| e-Planning
Samsung Smart TV
| Bundle ID
| App Name
| App Store ID
| App details (in Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal)
| Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
| g15147002586
| SAMSUNG TV PLUS
| G15147002586
|
| Verve Group
| g17243010190
| ESPN
| G17243010190
|
| Adtelligent
| g21123016933
| Motorvision | Live TV Streaming
| G21123016933
|
| Adtelligent
| g15115002089
| Tubi - Free Movies & TV
| G15115002089
|
| Google AdExchange
| g22223020133
| Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TV
| G22223020133
|
| BeachFront
| g19068012619
| Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
| G19068012619
|
| Magnite
|
| Sling TV
| G17198010041
|
| Magnite
| g00002687241
| Plex
| G00002687241
|
| Xandr Monetize
| g19171013163
| tvplus
| G19171013163
|
| Ottera
Amazon Fire TV
| Bundle ID
| App Name
| App Store ID
| App details (in Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal)
| Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
| b00kdsgipk
| Pluto TV - It's Free TV
| B00KDSGIPK
|
| FreeWheel
| b004y1wcde
| Plex: Stream Movies & TV
| B004Y1WCDE
|
| Connatix
| b00e81o27y
| ESPN for Fire TV
| B00E81O27Y
|
| Bidscube
| b019dchdzk
| Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News
| B019DCHDZK
|
| Sharethrough
| b01nbi48ik
| BET
| B01NBI48IK
|
| Adtelligent
| b01j62q632
| DIRECTV
| B01J62Q632
|
| Xandr Monetize
| b00faweqas
| Crackle
| B00FAWEQAS
|
| Indicue
| b00v8x7xto
| Fox News: US, World, & Election Headlines
| B00V8X7XTO
|
| Google AdExchange
| b00i5vt8ky
| FOX Sports: Stream live MLB, NFL, Soccer and more. Plus get scores and news!
| B00I5VT8KY
|
| Adtelligent
| b07bkpfxtj
| Philo: Shows, Movies, Live TV.
| B07BKPFXTJ
|
| Magnite
Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?
In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use“Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can potentially exploit.
Pixalate's Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.
Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.
100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (July 2024)
Roku
Samsung Smart TV
Apple TV
Amazon Fire TV
