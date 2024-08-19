(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bundle IDs for TV Plus (g15147002586) led on Samsung's platform; while Bundle IDs for Hulu (com.hulu.plus.roku) led on Roku, Pluto TV (b00kdsgipk) led on Fire TV, and Atmosphere TV (1557287817) led on Apple TV London, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the July 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising. The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV . The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as derived by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate. The report also includes the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM). Key Findings:

On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 89 distinct CTV apps

On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 74 distinct CTV apps

On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 97 distinct CTV apps On Samsung Smart TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 79 distinct CTV apps Top 10 Bundle IDs Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend by Platform as measured by Pixalate, July 2024 Apple TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID App details (in Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal) Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) 1557287817 Atmosphere TV 1557287817 PubMatic 383457673 Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 383457673 Streamvision Media 1508186374 Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies 1508186374 Adtelligent 1025120568 AMC: Stream TV Shows & Movies 1025120568 Adtelligent 905401434 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 905401434 Magnite 460494135 Watch TNT 460494135 Adtelligent 389781154 NFL 389781154 Adtelligent 751712884 Pluto TV: Watch & Stream Live 751712884 FreeWheel 317469184 ESPN: Live Sports & Scores 317469184 e-Planning 841118013 BET NOW - Watch Shows 841118013 Adtelligent

Roku

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID App details (in Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal) Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) Hulu 2285 Magnite 74519 Pluto TV - It's Free TV 74519 Magnite 196460 Philo 196460 Magnite 35058 Lifetime 35058 e-Planning 45437 FilmRise 45437 Magnite 552828 ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias 552828 Google AdExchange Bravo 86306 Adtelligent 46041 Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream 46041 Magnite NBA 73249 Adtelligent 75617 Food Network GO 75617 e-Planning

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID App details (in Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal) Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) g15147002586 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Verve Group g17243010190 ESPN G17243010190 Adtelligent g21123016933 Motorvision | Live TV Streaming G21123016933 Adtelligent g15115002089 Tubi - Free Movies & TV G15115002089 Google AdExchange g22223020133 Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TV G22223020133 BeachFront g19068012619 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports G19068012619 Magnite Sling TV G17198010041 Magnite g00002687241 Plex G00002687241 Xandr Monetize g19171013163 tvplus G19171013163 Ottera

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID App details (in Pixalate's Media Ratings Terminal) Top Seller (measured by Pixalate) b00kdsgipk Pluto TV - It's Free TV B00KDSGIPK FreeWheel b004y1wcde Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE Connatix b00e81o27y ESPN for Fire TV B00E81O27Y Bidscube b019dchdzk Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News B019DCHDZK Sharethrough b01nbi48ik BET B01NBI48IK Adtelligent b01j62q632 DIRECTV B01J62Q632 Xandr Monetize b00faweqas Crackle B00FAWEQAS Indicue b00v8x7xto Fox News: US, World, & Election Headlines B00V8X7XTO Google AdExchange b00i5vt8ky FOX Sports: Stream live MLB, NFL, Soccer and more. Plus get scores and news! B00I5VT8KY Adtelligent b07bkpfxtj Philo: Shows, Movies, Live TV. B07BKPFXTJ Magnite



Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use“Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can potentially exploit.

Pixalate's Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

