Hartzell Propeller Expands Aircraft Preheat Offerings

Complete Product Line Now Includes Tanis and Reiff Brands
The distinct brand designs from Tanis and Reiff now provide customers with the ability to choose the heating element technology and installation method that they prefer.”
- Hartzell PropellerPIQUA, OHIO, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hartzell Propeller has expanded its preheating capabilities to offer a complete suite of engine preheat options to general Aviation
consumers. The entire preheat product line contributes to aircraft longevity, safety, and ability to fly in colder weather.
Our Tanis Aircraft Products brand utilizes heated bolts and silicone pads to provide engine preheat. Our newly acquired Reiff Preheat Systems brand utilizes heated coils and aluminum pads to heat engine cylinders and oil sumps.
Both product lines are available across a wide variety of 4 and 6-cylinder Lycoming, Continental and Rotax engines, while Tanis preheat systems are also available for helicopter and turboprop applications. The distinct brand designs from Tanis and Reiff now provide customers with the ability to choose the heating element technology and installation method that they prefer.
The benefits of aircraft preheat include:
Reduced engine wear during cold starts, resulting in increased engine life
Reduced chance of frosting spark plugs, making engine starts easier
Reduced run-up time during cold weather operations, saving fuel
Reduced cylinder scoring
Promotion of proper oil flow
Increased safety
Compliance with engine manufacturer manuals that mandate preheating
Guidance on when to preheat:
Refer to aircraft and engine manufacturer instructions and guidance for cold weather operation
When temperatures are forecasted to drop below 40 degrees Fahrenheit
When frosted spark plugs are suspected based on diminished engine firing strength or multiple failed starts
When operating turbine aircraft, helicopters and diesel engines to reduce the likelihood of torque oscillation
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit .
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. For more information visit .
