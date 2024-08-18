Hospital Electronic Health Records Market Size Will Reach USD 56.8 Billion By 2034, At 6% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Hospital Electronic Records Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Type (On-Premise EHR, and Cloud-Based EHR), By Deployment Model (Web-based EHR, and Mobile EHR), By Application (Clinical EHR, Administrative EHR, and Reporting EHR), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other Healthcare Providers), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge to give the best experience.

Covina, Aug. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global Hospital Electronic Health Records Market size and share is projected to grow from USD 33.5 Billion in 2024 to reach USD 56.8 Billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Hospital Electronic Health Records Market Report Overview

What is Hospital Electronic Health? How big is Hospital Electronic Health Records Market?

Hospital Electronic Health Records are comprehensive, digital versions of patients' paper charts that are used in hospitals to document, store, and manage patient information. Unlike traditional paper records electronic health records provide real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorized users across different departments within a hospital.

Electronic health records contain a wide range of data which includes medical history that diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images and laboratory test results.

Competitive Landscape:

The Hospital Electronic Health Records Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

GE Healthcare

Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare, LLC)

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health, LLC

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)

CPSI

AdvancedMD, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare McKesson Corporation

Analyst View:

The target market is expected to develop significantly as hospitals continue to switch from maintaining paper records to digital ones. This growth will be fuelled by the growing demand for more effective data management, better patient outcomes and increased regulatory compliance.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Accelerating Digital Transformation in Healthcare

Electronic health record systems are at the center of the global digital transformation that hospitals are going through. The need to improve patient care, optimize processes and cut expenses related to paper records and human data entry which is driving the trend towards technology.

Market Trends:

Focus on Patient-Centered Care

One of the important trend boosting the target market is changes to patient care which puts the patient's needs and preferences first throughout the treatment process. By giving patients access to their own medical records facilitating improved communication between patients and healthcare providers and also encouraging shared decision making electronic health record systems increase patient participation.

Segmentation:

Hospital Electronic Health Records Market is segmented based on Type, Deployment Model, Application, End-User, and Region.

Type Insights

This sector includes On-Premise EHR, and Cloud-Based EHR. Cloud-Based EHR segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as these systems offer unparalleled scalability and flexibility allowing hospitals to easily adjust their storage and computing resources based on their needs.

Deployment Model Insights

In the target market web-based EHR systems is the most dominant segment as these systems offer widespread accessibility allowing healthcare providers to access patient records from any locations with an internet connection.

Application Insights

This sector includes Clinical EHR, Administrative EHR, and Reporting HER. Clinical EHR segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as these are essential to the basic operations of healthcare delivery because they manage and store clinical data which has a direct impact on patient care.

End-User Insights

This sector includes Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other Healthcare Providers. Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as they represent the primary setting where HER systems are extensively implemented and utilized driven by the complexity and scale of operations, regulatory requirements and the need for comprehensive patient care.

Recent Development:

In June 2023, Seneca Healthcare District launched a new electronic health record (EHR) system. The new EHR will replace our outdated system and provide patients with a streamlined and secure way to manage their health and wellness information electronically.

Regional Insights



North America: This region boasts a mature healthcare ecosystem with hospitals and healthcare providers that have fully integrated EHR systems into their operations. There is a growing emphasis on making EHR systems more interoperable and enabling seamless data exchange across different healthcare settings. Asia Pacific: Several countries in the Asia-Pacific region have launched national programs aimed at digitizing healthcare records and promoting the adoption of EHR systems.

