Ukrainians Take Part In Warriors' Day Parade In Toronto, In First

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian servicemen took part in the Warriors' Day parade in Toronto for the first time in history.

That's according to Oleg Nikolenko , Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

The participation of the Ukrainian representatives in the event in Canada's largest city was organized by the Consulate General in Toronto.

"Ukrainian servicemen. Our defenders. Ukrainian flag. Blue and yellow colors of freedom. In the largest city of Canada. I am extremely proud that we succeeded in implementing this important project. We thank our servicemen for their participation, as well as the administration of the Canadian National Exhibition, for this opportunity... We honor our soldiers and thank them for protection," Nikolenko noted.

allows use of weapons provided to Ukraine on territory of Russian Federatio

He emphasized that Ukraine is fighting not only for its freedom, but also for the freedom of the democratic world.

"Ukraine's invitation to participate this year is a confirmation of the strong friendship between our countries," added the Ukrainian Consul General.

The Warriors' Day Parade has been held in Toronto since 1921. It honors the men and women who serve in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Photo: Oleg Nikolenko / Facebook