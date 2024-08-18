Esports World Cup: StarCraft II semi-final lineup takes shape on thrilling Friday in Riyadh

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 16 August 2024:

A sensational Saturday of high-stakes elimination drama is locked in at the Esports World Cup with the remaining players and teams moving closer to the Grand Finals across three EWC tournaments.



On another brilliant Friday at Boulevard Riyadh City, the first StarCraft II semi-finalists were confirmed. After a series of exemplary performances since the 16-player competition started in Riyadh, Talon Esports’ ‘Dark’ and Team Liquid’s ‘Clem’ deservedly progressed to the last four. Both are just two wins away from claiming the $400,000 first prize – quests that continue on Sunday in the Best-of-5 semi-finals, with their opponents still to be determined.

Another tournament edging closer to a thrilling conclusion is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Audiences watched on inside the SEF Arena on Friday as OpTic Gaming, Vancouver Surge, Toronto Ultra, and Atlanta FaZe won their respective groups to reach the quarter-finals, where the second-best teams from Groups A-D await.

Elsewhere on Friday, the other tournament that generated mass buzz and excitement amongst audiences and global viewers was EA SPORTS FC 24. Luna Galaxy’s ‘jafonso’ and Cloud9’s ‘nicolas99fc’ progressed to the next stage as winners of Groups A and B respectively - solidifying themselves amongst the favorites to win the 16-player, $1 million competition.



Each of the three tournaments this week – which feature grand finals on Sunday – will play a key part in the dramatic finale of the Esports World Cup, which concludes with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 25. On that date, the Esports World Cup Club Champion will be gloriously crowned in Riyadh.





