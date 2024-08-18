Tata Steel West Bokaro Division Onboards Employees with Disabilities

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 16, 2024: Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division proudly welcomed four employees with disabilities (PwD) as new CCTV Control Room Operators. This milestone is part of the Company’s ‘Empowering the Capable’ initiative, aimed at fostering greater inclusion in the workplace.



Anurag Dixit, General Manager, West Bokaro Division, Tata Steel, said: “We are delighted to welcome our new CCTV Control Room Operators from the PwD community. This initiative reflects our commitment to building an inclusive and diverse workplace at West Bokaro. We are confident that our new team members will make significant contributions, and we are dedicated to providing them with the support and opportunities they need to thrive.”



The newly appointed employees will join Tata Steel Support Services Limited and participate in a week-long training programme in Jamshedpur before starting their new roles at West Bokaro Division. This initiative represents a significant step towards Tata Steel’s goal of creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace.



Tata Steel is an equal opportunity employer and has taken several initiatives to ensure inclusive work environment for differently-abled employees. In FY 2023-24, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) for creating a learning ecosystem for organisations and individuals working for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in India. The Foundation’s SABAL initiative aims at creating a platform for persons with disability through a participative atmosphere and inclusive infrastructure that enables skilling, employability, and financial independence.



In FY 2023-24, Tata Steel Limited launched ‘Ananta Quest’, a pioneering case study competition for students with disabilities. The competition provides participants with opportunities to engage in live internships and potentially secure job placements at Tata Steel. This effort aligns with Tata Steel’s broader target of achieving a 20% diverse workforce by 2025.







