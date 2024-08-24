Iran's Response To Hamas Chief's Assassination To Be“Calculated, Managed”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 25 (NNN-ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said yesterday that, the country's response to the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, would be“precise, calculated and managed.”

He made the remarks in an address to reporters, while commenting on his recent phone calls with his German, French and British counterparts, in which they discussed Israel's“terrorist action” of assassinating Haniyeh.

Stressing Iran's right to punish Israel for assassinating Haniyeh, Araghchi said, in the phone calls, that, Israel's“aggression” against Iran's national security and sovereignty would definitely not go unanswered, and that Tehran would give its response“precisely and in a calculated and managed way, while considering all dimensions.”

Araghchi said, the revenge“will be taken at the right time and using the appropriate method.”

Haniyeh, who visited Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, was killed on Jul 31, along with his bodyguard, when their residence in Tehran was attacked. Iran blamed Israel for the attack and vowed a strong response.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack.– NNN-ISNA

