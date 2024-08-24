Abrogation Of Article 370 Brought Citizenship Rights To Vast Population In J&K: Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Union Jitendra Singh has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive leadership in restoring peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), noting that the "historic decision of abrogation of Article 370 brought citizenship rights to a vast population in J&K who were deprived of it for the last seven decades".

He added that the abrogation of Article 370 has allowed even senior leaders from the opposition parties to freely enjoy the region's newfound stability, as seen by the recent visit to 'Ahdoos' Restaurant in Lal Chowk.

"This is a testament to the peace and normalcy that have been restored in the region," Union Minister Singh said during a programme.

Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, said, "Votaries of Article 370 in J&K exploited constitutional provisions to serve their political interests."

He also added that it was a vested interest for the ruling dispensation in the erstwhile state of J&K because it enabled them to get elected and form government with a mere 10 per cent or less voting and thus continue their dynasty rule, generation after generation, he said.

The Minister said, "As we celebrate the 5th anniversary, some significant developments are highly notable. In the last 5 years, transformation has happened broadly at four levels i.e. democratic, governance, development and security situation."

Jitendra Singh recalled that the 73rd and 74th Amendments of the Panchayat Act were introduced by the Congress government at the Centre but not made applicable in J&K by the same coalition government in the State. Democratic decentralization could not take place as central funds were not available to them before 2019.

Singh said, "The credit for bringing peace and development goes to PM Modi who gave confidence to the people in the region and assured that J-K will play a pivotal role in the country's development and shine as the crown jewel."

Speaking regarding the celebration of India's maiden National Space Day, Jitendra Singh traced India's Space journey beginning only 55 years back in 1969, when the US astronaut Neil Armstrong had already set foot on the Moon.

He lauded the scientific community for their unwavering dedication, which culminated in India becoming the first nation to land on the Moon's South Pole.

The Minister of State for Space credited the policy support and leadership provided by Prime Minister Modi since 2014 for accelerating scientific missions and unlocking the potential of India's scientific community.

He also noted the significant increase in space startups, now numbering nearly 300, following the opening of the space sector to private participation.

Jitendra Singh said, "Prime Minister Modi enabled India's space scientists to vindicate the dream of their founding father Vikram Sarabhai by unlocking India's space sector and providing an enabling milieu in which India's huge potential and talent could find an outlet and prove itself to the rest of the world."