President Signs Laws To Support Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed laws to support military personnel.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the head of state.

During the celebrations in Kyiv on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine, Zelensky said that the day before he had signed the laws on the defense package adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, this is a law that guarantees full support for Ukrainian operating in the territory of the aggressor state, as well as a law that provides for Ukrainian citizenship for legionnaires.

“Anyone who feels life and independence in the same way as Ukrainians, who fights together with Ukrainians, deserves to be among the citizens of Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

The President also signed a law on the spiritual independence of Ukraine.

“This is a law that protects Ukrainian Orthodoxy from Moscow's dependence and guarantees the dignity of the shrines of our Ukrainian people,” he emphasized.

signs law banning activities of Russian churc

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 20, the Verkhovna Rada amended Article 3 of the Law“On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Members of Their Families,” which regulates the status of servicemen fighting in Russia.

On the same day, the parliament passed a law on the legal statu of foreigners and stateless persons participating in the defense of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President