Qatari Students Win Silver, Bronze Medals At International Nuclear Science Olympiad
Date
8/18/2024 4:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
DOHA: Qatari students achieved a notable milestone by winning silver and bronze medals in their first participation in the 2024 International Nuclear Science Olympiad, held in the Philippines from July 31 to August 7, 2024.
The annual Olympiad, sponsored by the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA), aims to assess high school students' critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills in nuclear science.
Four students in this international competition represented Qatar, each a shining example of the nation's potential. Gulvandi Ibrahim from Messaieed International School won the silver medal. At the same time, Aditya Vivek Srinath from the Indian School secured the bronze.
This significant achievement, following intensive training by a select group of local and international trainers and team leaders and supervisors from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's Science Department, is a clear indication of the bright future of Qatari students in nuclear science.
MENAFN18082024000063011010ID1108571896
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.