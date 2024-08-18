Qatari Students Win Silver, Bronze Medals At International Nuclear Science Olympiad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatari students achieved a notable milestone by winning silver and bronze medals in their first participation in the 2024 International Nuclear Science Olympiad, held in the Philippines from July 31 to August 7, 2024.

The annual Olympiad, sponsored by the International Atomic Agency (IAEA), aims to assess high school students' critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills in nuclear science.

Four students in this international competition represented Qatar, each a shining example of the nation's potential. Gulvandi Ibrahim from Messaieed International School won the silver medal. At the same time, Aditya Vivek Srinath from the Indian School secured the bronze.

This significant achievement, following intensive training by a select group of local and international trainers and team leaders and supervisors from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's Science Department, is a clear indication of the bright future of Qatari students in nuclear science.