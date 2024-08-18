عربي


Stree 2 Cast Fees: How Much Shraddha, Rajkummar And Others Charged

8/18/2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Stree 2 Fees: A report claimed Rajkummar is the highest-paid actor. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's fees for the film were also revealed.

Box office records are being broken by Stree 2. The film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, grossed Rs 100 crore in two days and is approaching Rs 150 crore on Sunday.


While Stree 2 was a movie office hit, Rajkummar Rao was reportedly the most paid actor. The report said Shraddha Kapoor was the film's second-highest paid star.


The report suggests that Rajkummar earned Rs 6 crore for portraying Vicky in Stree 2. Shraddha received Rs 5 crore less than him for the film, which reportedly cost Rs 5 crore.


She charges less for Stree 2 than Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Economic Times reported in March 2023 that Shraddha charged Rs 7 crore.


Pankaj Tripathi reportedly received Rs 3 Cr for Stree 2. According to Hindustan Times, Varun Dhawan charged Rs 2 Cr for his film cameo.


According to the allegation, Varun Dhawan got paid a hefty Rs 2 crore for his cameo as Bhediya in this Amar Kaushik-directed film.


Aparshakti Khurana was reportedly paid around ₹70 lahks, while Abhishek Banerjee charged close to ₹55 lahks for Stree 2.


Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa competed alongside Stree 2. Despite competing with two huge pictures, Stree 2 won the box office.

