UDC Earns International Recognition For 'Business Continuity And Resilience'

Doha: United Development Company (UDC), a leading Qatari public shareholding company and the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan islands, has been honored with the international Business Continuity Global award by the Continuity Insurance & Risk 'CIR Magazine', United Kingdom.

The award recognizes UDC's exceptional achievements in Business Continuity and Resilience, crucial for ensuring uninterrupted delivery of high-quality products and services to the Company's stakeholders at The Pearl Island. The ceremony took place recently at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, in London, where UDC was distinguished following a comprehensive external review of its business operations. This assessment encompassed the management of engineering and construction activities, residential and retail management, community services, and the maintenance of commercial and residential infrastructure, facilities, buildings, and assets owned and operated by UDC.

This accolade establishes UDC as the pioneering developer and The Pearl Island as Qatar's first community to be recognized for implementing robust Business Continuity Management systems and strategies. These systems ensure the timely update, control, and deployment of effective plans, accounting for contingencies, capabilities, and business needs to manage disruptive incidents while continuing essential functions.

Additionally, the certification underscores UDC's commitment to operational excellence and resilience amid unprecedented challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, highlighting its ability to efficiently manage business interruption, disaster recovery, and uphold The Pearl Island's status as a premier lifestyle destination.

Having initiated the implementation of its Business Continuity Management System in 2017, UDC's receipt of the related ISO award (ISO 22301:2019) further assures residents, customers, and business partners of its reliability during crises. The award reinforces UDC's dedication to business continuity and resilience, supported by rigorous testing and exercising activities including announced and unannounced drills. UDC's collaboration with the National Cyber Security Agency at the national level further enhances its resilience and recovery time objectives.