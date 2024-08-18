Mauritanian Prime Minister Meets Qatari Ambassador

Prime of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania H E Mokhtar Ould Ajay met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Mauritania H E Shaheen bin Ali Al Kaabi on Friday. They discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries, and means to support and develop them.

