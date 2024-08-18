Kolkata Rape-Murder Horror: Transwoman Heading To Join Protest Groped By RPF Constable To 'Check Gender'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kolkata: A disturbing incident occurred at Rabindra Sadan Metro Station, where a transgender woman was allegedly subjected to physical harassment by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on August 15. Following a peaceful protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, a group of transgender individuals were heading to Shyambazar by Metro. However, upon presenting their valid tickets, they were detained by RPF personnel, who allegedly engaged in inappropriate physical conduct with one of the women.



Bengaluru: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by auto driver, FIR filed

Transgender woman Bonnya Kar, who was passing by Rabindra Sadan, learned about the incident and immediately went to the station master's office to investigate. There, she found the victim confronting the RPF personnel about their inappropriate behavior. In response, one of the personnel made lewd and demeaning remarks, further escalating the situation. Additionally, another RPF member allegedly used physical force against a different trans woman, pushing her and intensifying the confrontation.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Metro Railway authorities have rejected the allegations of harassment and misconduct, and have instead filed a counter complaint against the transwomen. The counter FIR accuses the transwomen of attempting to disrupt the peace and create a disturbance by shouting slogans.



The incident in question occurred when three transwomen, who had participated in a protest near the Academy of Fine Arts, arrived at Rabindra Sadan metro station and purchased tickets to Shyambazar. While two of them were permitted to enter the platform, the third, a 27-year-old resident of Kasba, was allegedly detained by an RPF constable, sparking the controversy.

The 27-year-old recounted, "I informed the security personnel that I wasn't a terrorist and that he could inspect my bag. Unexpectedly, the constable inappropriately touched my breast to verify my gender and made an obscene comment, suggesting he was checking if it was real or fake. I am deeply shocked and humiliated."

Another 29-year-old transwoman, a makeup artist, said, "When we began protesting, another male security officer approached, grabbed my hand, and said, 'aap thoda shant hain, thora andar room mein chalke baaten karte hain' (you are a quiet person, let's go to a room and talk). Would any male officer treat a biological female this way?"

A case under Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights, 2019), was registered at Bhowanipore Police Station.

Kolkata rape-murder horror: Demand for justice sparks global outcry from New York to Pakistan (WATCH)