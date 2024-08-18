Caught On Cam! 3 Delhi Traffic Cops Divide Bribe Money, Suspended (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Three traffic policemen in Delhi were caught on a CCTV camera dividing money that one of them took as a bribe on Saturday.

In the which has gone on social media, one of the cops can be seen arguing with a man inside a checkpost in Gazipur of Thrill Lauri Circle.

Following a brief exchange of words, the police officer points to the man who places a bundle of cash on a table behind him as he remains vigilant.

The policeman sits down and starts counting the money after the man leaves. Then, when the first police officer splits the money among the three of them, the camera pans to the three officers seated next to one another.

The two men can be seen smiling as they receive the money.

In response to a video of the event on X, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena stated that the three police officers-two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) and one head constable-had been suspended.

"Taking cognisance of this post, after preliminary investigation, the above 3 policemen have been suspended and a comprehensive departmental inquiry is being conducted against them," he added.