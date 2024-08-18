Katy Perry Drops Tantalising Glimpse Of Her Rehearsal From Her Upcoming Gig

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who is known for songs like 'Dark Horse', 'Last Friday Night', 'Roar' and others, has shared a glimpse of her rehearsal for her upcoming gig.

The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram recently, and shared a in which she could be seen grooving to the song 'Lifetimes' along with her crew of dancers.

She wrote in the caption,“#LIFETIMES with my boys at rehearsals”.

Katy Perry is set to perform in West Hollywood, California on August 23. After this she will embark on her Brazil tour.

Recently, the singer-songwriter came under the scanner of the Spanish government after it was alleged that the music video of her song 'Lifetimes' was filmed at a restricted location in Spain. A government agency in Spain claimed that the production company behind the song did not have clearance to film on location.

The Balearic Islands' Ministry of Agriculture released a statement and alleged that the 'Lifetimes' music video was filmed without a permit at Ses Salines Natural Park, which is located between the islands of Ibiza and Formentera off the coast of Spain.

The video shows her riding on a motorcycle on a beach and dancing in a nightclub. 'Lifetimes' is the 2nd single from her upcoming album, '143'.

While the incident is not an environmental crime, filming in the area is prohibited without prior authorization.

Earlier, she exited the singing reality show 'American Idol' after serving as a judge on the show for 7 years.

Katy is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 143 million units worldwide. She is known for her influence on pop music and her camp style, and is dubbed the "Queen of Camp". With an estimated net worth of 500 million dollar, she is one of the world's wealthiest musicians.