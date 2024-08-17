Thai King Appoints Paetongtarn Shinawatra As New PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangkok, Aug 18 (IANS) Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has appointed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the country's new Prime Minister, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives Arphat Sukanan announced on Sunday.

In a ceremony held on Sunday morning at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters, Arphat delivered the royal command stating that Paetongtarn has been appointed premier as she received a majority vote from the parliament on August 16, Xinhua news agency reported.

Paetongtarn, 37, becomes the country's youngest and second female prime after receiving the royal endorsement from Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Paetongtarn succeeded Srettha Thavisin, who was removed from office by the Constitutional Court on August 14 due to ethical violations related to the appointment of a cabinet member with a criminal record.

Paetongtarn, a mother of two, is now the fourth member of the Shinawatra family to ascend to the role of prime minister, following her father Thaksin, her uncle Somchai Wongsawat (Thaksin's brother-in-law), and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra, who was the country's first female prime minister.