Qatar Participates In 43Rd World Scout Conference

Cairo: The 43rd World Scout opened in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday with the participation of 178 national scout members of the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM).

A delegation from the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association (QSGA), led by Undersecretary of the of Education and Higher Education and Chairperson of QSGA H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, is taking part in the week-long event.

Hosted by the Egyptian Federation for Scouts and Girl Guides, the conference aims to share knowledge among scout leaders hailing from a wide diversity of cultures and promote the spirit of cooperation and coexistence through crafting an integrated scientific programme that explores all aspects of scout movement.

The event features a range of workshops and symposia, as well as cultural, sporting and social activities. Additionally, the conference discusses an array of issues, including environmental sustainability and peace, in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in addition to paying tribute to critical contributions made by scout leaders and WOSM worldwide.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Commissioner General of QSGA, Jassim Muhammad Al Hardan, said the participation in this conference, in fact, offers a good opportunity to forge acquaintances and cooperation among the participating members in scout field globally. He added that scout comes at the forefront of activities that aim to forge collaboration, share life experiences and unify nations' vision toward numerous attitudes, in addition to performing a critical role in controlling disasters and mitigating their impacts, stressing that this area is an extremely crucial humanitarian field.

Member of WOSM, Dr. Mehdi ben Khelil told QNA that WOSM is primarily an educational platform that operates in coordination with national scout societies to provide an integrated pedagogical project that aims to imbue young people with essential expertise to help them explore their talents and hone them in multi-faceted intellectual, spiritual, social and physical aspects.