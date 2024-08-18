Rawabi Group's 'The Great India Festival' Marks Independence Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Rawabi Group of Companies inaugurated“The Great India Festival” at Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa on August 15, 2024, in celebration of the 78th Independence Day of India. The celebration was inaugurated by First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Qatar Eish Singhal, and Vice-President of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Qatar, K.P. Ashraf.

They were warmly welcomed by General Manager of Al Rawabi Group, Kannu Baker, alongside key members of the Rawabi team. The Great India Festival aims to celebrate and showcase the rich cultural heritage of India, providing shoppers with a unique and immersive experience.

Rawabi Hypermarket has been transformed into an“Indian Street,” a bazaar-like setting where every corner highlights the vibrancy of India. Shoppers can explore a wide range of authentic Indian products, from traditional foods and spices to fashion accessories and more.

The festival features over 700 Indian products, with special displays dedicated to a variety of items.

A“Food Bazar” within the hypermarket offers a taste of India with traditional cuisines and popular street foods. Additionally, the event includes a significant showcase of millet and millet-based products, emphasising the health benefits of these organic grains.

The Great Indian Festival at Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa will run for a limited time, offering visitors an array of products and experiences.