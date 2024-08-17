Jordan Condemns Israeli Settler Attacks In Qalqilya

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Kingdom on Friday condemned the ongoing "terrorist" by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, including the recent attack on the village of Jit, east of Qalqilya, which resulted in the death of a young man, the injury of dozens and damage to Palestinian property, according to a Foreign statement.

Sufyan Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, held Israel responsible for the attack on Jit and condemned the continued tolerance of such acts by settlers.

Israel, as an occupying force, bears full responsibility for these violations and the escalating violence caused by its aggressive unilateral actions targeting Palestinians, their land, and their homes through settlement expansion and forced displacement of Palestinians, he said.

Qudah reiterated Jordan's rejection of these attacks and the increase in settler terrorism against the Palestinians, noting that this escalation by extremist settlers has continued since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

He called on the international community to impose effective sanctions to stop settler terrorism and urged the global community to shoulder its responsibilities.

The statement also stressed the need for a firm international stance to stop Israel's continued violations of international and humanitarian law, to ensure Israel's compliance, to provide the necessary protection to the Palestinian people, and to support their right to freedom and a sovereign state based on June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.