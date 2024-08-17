UNRWA, Department Of Palestinian Affairs Work To Improve Life In Refugee Camps

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director-General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) Rafiq Khirfan and Director of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jordan Olaf Baker discussed on Saturday the challenges facing the Palestinian refugee camps, with the talks focusing on finding solutions to pressing issues in the camps.

More than 2 million registered Palestinian refugees live in Jordan. Most, but not all, have full citizenship. About 18 per cent live in the ten recognised Palestine refugee camps throughout the country. In addition to the ten official camps, there are three unofficial camps, and other refugees live near the camps. All of them live under similar socio-economic conditions, according to UNRWA.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees displaced from Syria have sought assistance from UNRWA in Jordan. The majority of them are believed to suffer from poverty and live in a precarious legal status.



During their visit to the Martyr Azmi Mufti and Souf camps in Irbid and Jerash, which was attended by key officials from the camp service committees and UNRWA representatives, Khirfan highlighted the positive impact of the Royal initiatives, which have improved the living conditions in all camps by addressing various sectors.

The royal initiatives encompass a broad range of areas, including the construction of rehabilitation centres and development centres, the maintenance of the public schools, the stablishment of headquarters for civil society organisations, housing maintenance of poor families in the camps, the creation of public gardens and sport and cultural clubs.

He highlighted a makruma (Royal benefaction) in education for the benefit of the camp residents, which is currently underway through an e-platform, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Khirfan expressed deep gratitude for the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah towards halting the war on Gaza, delivering aid and establishing field hospitals equipped with medical teams and essential supplies.



He also stressed the importance of the camp's residents participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections, urging them to exercise their constitutional right to vote and to encourage others to do the same.

Baker praised the support of King Abdullah and the Foreign Ministry in supporting UNRWA and ensuring its continued operations.

UNRWA is currently facing significant challenges, particularly in Gaza, where several facilities have been destroyed and 200 staff members have lost their lives during the conflict, he said, adding that "UNRWA has been politically targeted by Israel, exacerbating the agency's financial crisis. Despite these difficulties, UNRWA remains committed to providing assistance in Gaza through all available means".

Responding to the attendees' questions, Safadi and Baker reaffirmed their commitment to finding solutions to the various problems plaguing the camps.