Bagnaia Outpaces Martin To Win Austrian Motogp Sprint Race
8/17/2024 10:02:36 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria: Italian Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia raced clear to win the Austrian MotoGP sprint on Saturday and join Jorge Martin at the top of the championship standings.
Spaniard Martin of Ducati-Pramac finished second, while compatriot Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia completed the podium.
The reigning two-time MotoGP champion Bagnaia completed the 14 laps in 20 minutes 59.768 seconds, 4.673sec faster than pole-sitter Martin, who was hit with a penalty early in the sprint.
The duo now sit tied at the top of the championship standings ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix, both on 250 points.
Enea Bastianini, fresh off a sprint-GP double at the British MotoGP, finished fourth on his Ducati and KTM's Australian rider Jack Miller raced through in fifth place.
Six-time world champion Marc Marquez started third but slid off his Ducati-Gresini bike with five laps to go and did not finish.
