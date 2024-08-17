Hot, Hazy With Some Clouds Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hazy at places at first, then hot to very hot with some clouds at times, becoming humid later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable, mainly southwesterly at first, becomes mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable at first becomes northeasterly - southeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility will be 4 - 10 km inshore, and offshore.