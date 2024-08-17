'The Greatest Of All Time' Trailer OUT! Thalapathy Vijay's Film Promises High-Octane Action And Thrills

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The highly anticipated trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming sci-fi action film, "The Greatest Of All Time" (GOAT), has been released today at 5 pm, as promised by the makers on India's Independence Day. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, this Tamil-language Pan India has already generated immense buzz, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

The film features Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, alongside a stellar cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film's songs are already a hit.

“The audiences are in for a treat, the collaboration of Venkat Sir and Thalapathy Vijay is spectacular. Both creatively and visually the film pushes boundaries and we are looking forward to the audiences experiencing it with the trailer on this Saturday. The trailer though, is just a small glimpse of what's in store” said Archana Kalpathi, CEO, AGS Entertainment.

Since its first look unveiling in January, GOAT has been generating immense excitement. The promotional image showed Vijay, clad in a black Air Force outfit and wielding a gun, standing alongside his squad members Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, and Ajmal, all donning black uniforms and bulletproof vests. This visual hint suggests a high-stakes, action-packed film, further fueling audience anticipation. In the movie, Vijay portrays the leader of an elite team from the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad, a division of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The story revolves around a past mission that comes back to haunt them, presenting new dangers that the team must face and eliminate.

This marks Thalapathy Vijay's 68th film as a hero, and is the actor's penultimate movie before his full-time entry into politics.

"The Greatest Of All Time" is slated for a worldwide release on September 5, 2024, in both standard and IMAX formats, promising a visual extravaganza that will captivate audiences. Zee Studios will release the film across North India. Fans and cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of this movie, which promises to deliver a thrilling experience with high-octane action and a gripping narrative.

